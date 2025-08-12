Devonte’ Graham heads to Europe after six NBA seasons and one iconic shot
It's a trend that has grown over the past couple of NBA seasons: More and more low-caliber NBA players are leaving the United States to play overseas. And Devonte' Graham is no different.
Time in Charlotte
Most Hornets fans are still familiar with Graham. He donned the purple and teal between 2018 and 2021, having a standout year in his sophomore season, where he averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 assists, and 3.5 threes per game.
Those stats earned him a participation in the 2020 Rising Stars Challenge and fifth place in MIP voting. The four people ahead of him? Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Bam Adebayo, and Brandon Ingram.
While they established themselves as All-Stars, Graham experienced a slight decline in the following season. That offseason, the Hornets decided against keeping him and instead struck a three-way sign-and-trade deal with the Pelicans and Grizzlies.
In return for Graham, Charlotte received a 2022 first-round pick that turned into Mark Williams. Williams himself was traded by the Hornets this year, for Vasilije Micic, the 29th pick used on Liam McNeely and a 2029 first round pick.
But that's not all! The former Kansas Jayhawk would be sent back to the Hornets in the 2024 offseason as part of a salary-dumping move by the San Antonio Spurs. That trade also included a 2025 second-round pick, which turned into Ryan Kalkbrenner.
Even though Graham has been gone from the organization for quite a while, the effects of his tenure will be felt for years to come.
Post-Charlotte Career
Now, Graham is a six-year NBA veteran, having played for the Pelicans and Spurs since leaving Charlotte. Although he had his best seasons playing in Spectrum Center, his most iconic moment came in a Pelicans jersey, when he hit the longest game-winner in NBA history!
But despite his experience and on some days deadly three-point shooting, the writing for his NBA exit has been on the wall since last summer.
Back in 2024, Graham signed an Exhibit 9 contract with the Portland Trail Blazers but was waived before the start of the regular season and instead spent the year in the G-League. It seems that he again failed to attract any NBA suitors in the past few months.
Grahams new team
All the way back in January, rumors surrounding a move to Italian outlet Virtus Bologna started to gain traction. And while that move ultimately did not happen, it was a sign that Graham might be open to moving to Europe.
Fast forward a few months to the first of August, and Devonte' Graham has officially signed a deal with Red Star Belgrade, a Serbian club renowned for its incredible fan support. You can take a listen for yourself in the video below.
Red Star will compete in the EuroLeague next year, the highest European competition, and employs more former NBA players, including Jordan Nwora, Semi Ojeleye, and Isaiah Canaan.
Even though his NBA career could possibly have come to an end, Graham is looking forward to taking on a new challenge and shared some of his thoughts in an Interview on Red Star Belgrade's official YouTube channel.
I am excited! I took a little break and had some time to think about where I wanted to play, and I think me and my agent figured out that this was a great place to be.- Devonte' Graham on joining Red Star
The new contract is set to keep Devonte' in Serbia for one year, and he'll be 31 once it runs out. If he doesn't have an exceptional season, fans have likely seen the last of Devonte' Graham on an NBA court.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Here's the 2026 draft prospect that would complete the Charlotte Hornets' rebuild
Audio clip of Liam McNeeley's draft interview explains why the Hornets were sold on him
Two mock trade ideas sending Nets center Nic Claxton to the Charlotte Hornets
Predicting NBA 2K26 overall ratings for Charlotte Hornets players