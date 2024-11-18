5 Stings - Miller's Shot Diet Changes, Pump Fake Sorcery, Non-LaMelo Minutes Offense, Salaun Charge or Block?
A collection of observations about the Charlotte Hornets over the last two weeks.
In this week's "5 Stings" I discuss why my panic meter is 1/100 on Brandon Miller, Grant Williams pump fake sorcery, Josh Green's offensive uncertainty and a fun Salaun stat to track this season.
1. Grant Williams' Sneaky Good Pump Fake
Grant Williams isn't quick or athletic and doesn't have a particularly speedy release on his jump shot, but he gets to his spots and creates space thanks to his killer pump fake. He had the 76ers scrambling everywhere as they closed out hard only to give up side step 3s or drives to put them into rotation.
2. Josh Green's Offensive Uncertainty
Josh Green wasn't brought to Charlotte for his offensive firepower. However, we have officially flirted with the maginot line in terms of him hurting the team through his offensive struggles. There has been a marked improvement over the last two games, but before that it was a struggle.
This clip is just one example of Green's odd decisions making on offense. He is shooting 52% from three, but turns down this open shot for a wild contested layup. Green has to be more assertive, especially with Mann/Bridges out. You aren't in Dallas anymore, you can shoot the ball!
3. Salaun Season Tracker: Charges (1) vs Blocks (1)
Tidjane Salaun stands 6'10" with a 7'2" wingspan, yet I suspect he might end the season with more drawn charges than blocked shots. In the first part of the clip, you can see Salaun’s natural tendency to defend the basket by stepping into the path of the drive, rather than trying to meet players in the air to block their shot. In the second part, 6-foot-tall Pritchard scores over Salaun, even though he’s in position to contest the shot.
Overall, his unique style is effective—he limits opponents to just 36% shooting at the rim. But this approach also risks leaving Salaun's man open, as he found out in the Magic game giving up an open corner 3 to Isaac. To reach his full potential as a versatile defender, he needs to develop better timing and confidence in leaving his feet to contest shots around the basket.
4. Without LaMelo Ball on the court Charlotte's Offense is a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck on top of a sinkhole
With LaMelo Ball on the court, Charlotte have a slightly below average offensive rating of 113.6 (48th percentile). Without him, it drops to 103.9 (6th percentile), making it one of the worst offenses in the NBA. To put that in perspective, last season the non-LaMelo minutes had a rating of 109. Yikes!
Head Coach Charles Lee obviously hasn't had key players for most of the season. However, it shouldn't be that bad. Outside of momentary flashes, Brandon Miller is still yet to find his groove. He's shown the potential to carry the teams' offense last year, Lee has to involve him more in the offense in the non-Ball minutes.
5. How Brandon Miller's Shot Diet Has Changed
My colleague Matt Alquiza already covered this week some areas of how Miller has had to adapt his game. Taking more threes, less mid-range attempts. However, going into a little more depth we can really begin to understand what is behind his disappointing start.
According to Synergy, Miller's offensive role has shifted significantly. His spot-up rate has dropped from 25% last season to 16%, while his shot attempts off screens have jumped from 8% to 17%. These adjustments have altered the types of threes he takes—60% fewer from the corner and more above the break. Why has Lee implemented these changes? It's a calculated trade-off: risk vs. reward. While these looks are lower percentage, they’re harder to defend and more sustainable within the flow of a game. It’s a move away from a traditional "role player" style, though it’s taking time to adapt.
NBA.com's advanced shooting data also shows Miller is in a classic shooting slump, particularly on "Very Open" attempts. I’m confident his shooting will bounce back, and the short-term struggles will ultimately pay off.
23-24: Tight 2-4ft 23.2% (0.8 Attempts)
24-25: Tight 2-4ft 14.3% (1.6 Attempts)
23-24: Open 4-6ft 34.3% (2.5 Attempts)
24-25: Open 4-6ft 40.5% (4.1 Attempts)
23-24: Very Open 6+ft 44.3% (3.0 Attempts)
24-25: Very Open 6+ft 26.5% (3.8 Attempts)
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Charles Lee credits LaMelo Ball's fearlessness as the engine of his fourth quarter brilliance
Vasilije Micic is out of the Hornets' rotation, indicating an uncertain future in Charlotte
Comparing Tidjane Salaün's start to Hornets 2024 NBA Draft targets Castle, Knecht, and Clingan
3 most disappointing Charlotte Hornets players of early 2024-25 NBA season