Charlotte Hornets' executive Jeff Peterson raves about LaMelo Ball’s ‘special talent’
Every Charlotte Hornets fan has that moment. The moment where LaMelo Ball did something that made their jaw drop and question everything they have known to be true about the game of basketball up until that point.
Maybe it was an off-balance, leaning three-point attempt that miraculously found the bottom of the net. Maybe it was some seeing-eye pass through a gaggle of defenders that Cyclops would struggle to see. Maybe it was a made-up crossover that no combination of stick skills on NBA 2K could even conjure up.
Everybody has that moment.
There a myriad of questions, valid or not, that shroud Ball's game: injuries, effectiveness in a playoff scenario, how much he cares about the game etc., but nobody can deny his talent. Not even the lead decision-maker of the team that employs him.
Jeff Peterson: LaMelo Ball is a 'special talent'
"He does some things I haven't seen guys at this level do on the NBA floor. Just his shot-making ability, his creativity... I love his imagination. There's nothing that he thinks he can't do on the floor."
Jeff Peterson is 100% correct in the assessment of his franchise player. Ball's intrepid style of play is infectious and intoxicating and maddening all at once, but above all else, it's an absolute joy to watch.
There's a major decision to come this summer in regards to Ball's future. According to reports, rival executives have been circling the Spectrum Center like sharks smelling blood waiting for their chance to strike and make a move to acquire the mercurial point guard.
Peterson will have the final say in that decision, and it will be fascinating to watch play out over the coming months.
