Big trade incoming? Kendrick Perkins warns fans to 'keep an eye' on the Hornets
We are officially one week out from the NBA Draft, and the stove is starting to get hot.
Stars are getting shopped, teams are looking to move up in the draft, it's an all-around exciting period for everybody who follows the sport. With everything going on, rumors start to gain traction. For the Charlotte Hornets, it typically surrounds the face of the franchise.
"The Charlotte Hornets, might need to keep an eye on them, all the way through the draft." ESPN's Kendrick Perkins said on Sunday.
"They might be moving on from LaMelo Ball, I'm hearing that. Though it sounds crazy, this draft - there's gonna be a whole lotta trades."
Everything around this time is taken with a grain of salt, and Perk's statements are no different. Though, he is absolutely correct on one part: there will be a "whole lotta trades".
The new CBA has changed so much about the league. It makes fielding a competitive roster for multiple years extremely difficult, and teams like the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns are already feeling the effects. With the draft being a two-day process, it also allows for teams to have an overnight period in between days one and two to make deals, which could make for an interesting period.
As for the Hornets, it's still unclear what direction the franchise will be going in. They own the fourth pick in next Wednesday's draft, and nobody knows who the selection would be. While many believe that Baylor's VJ Edgecombe could be the selection, recent reports say Edgecombe may go third to the Philadelphia 76ers.
As for Ball, he's entering the second year of a 5-year, $203.9 million contract. A wrist injury cost him his final month of last season, and he missed time all year with different injuries. The Hornets moving on from him is not something that is new to the NBA rumor mill, and it only has grown since LaMelo's father, LaVar, has been calling for the Los Angeles Clippers to trade for LaMelo and his older brother Lonzo, who plays for the Chicago Bulls.
