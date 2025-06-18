How far can the Hornets trade back without losing out on a game-changer?
When a team finds itself in the NBA draft lottery, especially with a top-four pick, trading back should always be a consideration. The question is, how comfortable should the Charlotte Hornets feel about moving down?
That's the question President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson is facing as reports suggest Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe is garnering serious interest, potentially pushing him off the board at No. 3 to the Philadelphia 76ers.
If this scenario plays out, the team will have a big decision on its hands. It’s not just a question of whether the team should consider trading back, but how comfortable they should feel moving down and how far back they’d be willing to go.
Rutgers’ Ace Bailey is a talented player, but is he worth settling for when his traits and playing style closely resemble Brandon Miller, who is already on the roster? He might not be the best fit, but trading back for someone like Duke’s Kon Knueppel, or Khaman Maluach could make a lot of sense.
The challenge is that those names could go shortly after Edgecombe or Bailey in the draft. So if the Hornets don’t want to settle for Bailey, they shouldn’t move down too far unless it’s in exchange for a package that the team simply can’t refuse.
The most logical and comfortable trade-back spot appears to be with the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 7. The Pelicans recently acquired the No. 23 overall pick from the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday morning, giving them the draft capital needed to potentially move up.
As currently constructed, the Hornets have several holes to fill. The No. 7 overall pick is ideal because there’s a strong chance Knueppel or Maluach will still be available, while New Orleans would be targeting Bailey and Washington is rumored to be showing strong interest in Texas sharpshooter Tre Johnson.
Knueppel would be a great fit alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. However, if the Mark Williams experiment in Charlotte is officially over and the team manages to trade him before or during the draft, Maluach would fill the Hornets’ biggest needs and could make an immediate impact at center.
Trade Proposal:
Charlotte trades the No. 4 overall pick to New Orleans for the No. 7 and No. 23 overall picks, plus the right to swap first-round picks in 2031.
This trade proposal should offer enough value to make Charlotte comfortable with moving back. It’s a deal that benefits both sides and gives the Hornets additional draft capital as they work to retool the roster with young talent over the next few years.
