Bill Simmons tells top NBA draft prospect he's 'perfect' for the Charlotte Hornets
There is a world where the Charlotte Hornets pick Ace Bailey fourth overall. There's a world where they pick VJ Edgecombe. There's one where Kon Knueppel's name is called. There are even worlds for Khaman Maluach, Tre Johnson, and some other prospects. According to Bill Simmons, the one where Knueppel gets picked makes the most sense.
The NBA insider got the chance to talk with Knueppel a week before the draft, an event that will change the Duke player's life and tell him where he's going to spend the next few years chasing his NBA dream. Simmons thinks it ought to be Charlotte.
"Charlotte's kind of perfect with LaMelo [Ball], [Miles] Bridges, and [Brandon] Miller. They clearly need someone like you," he said. "I personally think you make a ton of sense for Charlotte... if they keep their nucleus together, I could just see you on that team."
Knueppel didn't comment specifically on the fit with Charlotte. It came as part of a broader conversation in which the two agreed that Knueppel's versatility would work in a lot of different situations.
Simmons noted that he could play the three or the two in some situations, and he could even spend some minutes as the one and facilitate the offense if needed. Knueppel agreed, and that versatility could be good for a team like Charlotte.
Simmons and his usual cohost, Ryen Rusillo, are often critical of the Hornets and of LaMelo Ball, as is the case with the larger NBA media, but here, he seems to believe that they have the makings of something good. All they need now, in the analyst's eyes, is someone like Knueppel to fill the gaps on offense.
