Chris Jent leaving Hornets to join Knicks as associate head coach
The Charlotte Hornets may have had a strong offseason, but they’re about to lose one of their most trusted voices on the bench.
On Friday night, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that assistant coach Chris Jent is finalizing a deal to become the associate head coach of the New York Knicks under Mike Brown. The move brings Jent back to New York, where he played during the 1996-97 season, with Tyler Glass of CSE Talent helping negotiate the deal.
He brings a ton of NBA experience and really knows how to run an offense. He and Mike Brown go way back to their Cleveland days, where they helped guide a young LeBron James. That familiarity should make it easy for him to slide right into the Knicks’ coaching staff.
Jent’s really good at helping younger players figure things out and get better. He’s been around a bunch of teams — Lakers, Cavs, Hawks — and everyone pretty much agrees he’s a solid coach to have around.
That’s why this one stings for Charlotte.
Head coach Charles Lee is losing more than just an assistant — he’s losing someone who’s had a major hand in developing the Hornets’ young core. Jent also coached the team’s Summer League squad, the same group that just delivered the franchise’s first-ever Summer League championship.
For a team banking its future on youth, losing Jent is more than a coaching change — it’s losing one of the architects of their progress. And it’s a gap the Hornets could feel long after the Summer League trophy celebration fades.
