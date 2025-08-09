Jeff Peterson let Steve Clifford call in the Hornets' No. 4 pick
The Charlotte Hornets are hoping that Kon Knueppel is the last lottery pick that they have to make for some time. It's the third time in the last five drafts that they've had a top-five pick.
Knueppel was the pick that the Hornets decided to make because of his shooting and his ability to create his own shot. He showed off both of those skills on his way to winning Summer League MVP.
While the Hornets had made their decision to draft Knueppel after Jeff Peterson saw how the board fell, Peterson wasn't the guy who called in the pick.
Steve Clifford called in the Hornets' pick of Kon Knueppel
The Hornets decided to have former head coach Steve Clifford call in the pick, which is something unique. It was something that Clifford was not expecting to do.
This was a nice touch from Peterson to allow Clifford an opportunity to do something that he has never done before. Clifford has been a head coach in the league for a long time, and now, he is getting to learn how things work in the front office, working for the organization as a front office advisor.
The Hornets are hoping that passing up on Ace Bailey and Tre Johnson for Knueppel was the right choice, and although it's a small sample size, it appears they did make the right call.
Knueppel's ability to play solid defense on the perimeter is something that will help him earn a spot in the starting lineup, alongside his elite shooting ability. The Summer League was a nice glimpse of what he can provide, but putting him in between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller should only elevate his impact on the court.
The Hornets are going to be fighting for a play-in spot this year in what will be a weakened Eastern Conference. If they are going to actually make the playoffs, Knueppel has to be a big part of that.
Last season with Duke, Knueppel averaged 14.4 points, four rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 47% from the floor and 40% from three.
