Brandon Miller Named First Team All-Rookie
Brandon Miller's stellar rookie season has officially concluded with a spot on the NBA's All-Rookie first team. The Hornets' stud second overall pick joins Kendall Gill, Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning, Emeka Okafor, and LaMelo Ball as Charlotte rookies named to the first team.
Miller's selection was a no-brainer.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide product finished third overall in Rookie of the Year Voting behind his mates on the All-Rookie first team Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. Averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assits on 44% shooting from the field, Miller was the surprising engine to a Hornets team that failed to meet expectations due to a rash of injuries. In a disappointing season, Miller was a beacon of hope.
His rookie season peaked in stretch that spanned from late January to early February where he averaged 29.2 points in a five game stretch that included four playoff teams in New York, Indiana, Oklahoma City, and the Los Angeles Lakers. That strech proved Miller's long-term viability as a top-tier weapon on an NBA offense.
Miller showed all season that he's more than just a knockdown three point shooter. An improved mid-range game, a tight handle, and smart passing chops coalesced into one of the best rookie seasons that Charlotte basketball fans have ever witnessed.
Miller's All-Rookie selection combined with the return of LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams from injury, and the sixth overall pick have Charlotte fans eager for the 2024-25 season to tip off. New head coach Charles Lee has a vast array of talent at his disposal, and Miller looks poised to lead Lee's batallion into battle for a long time.