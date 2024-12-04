Brandon Miller gets huge shoutout from NBA insider after explosion vs. 76ers
Brandon Miller caught fire against the Philadelphia 76ers and almost led the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets to a win to close out the NBA Cup. The second-year player finished with 34 points on seven made threes. It was a scoring outburst that has one NBA insider thrilled with what's to come for Miller.
Brandon Miller draws praise from Sam Vecenie
Sam Vecenie, an NBA writer for The Athletic, had nothing but praise for Brandon Miller. He called his performance "ridiculous" and "completely absurd." "It was like a Stephen Curry explosion," Vecenie said. "That's what it felt like. It felt like this dude was just so on fire that we have to slow him down by any means necessary." Miller nearly shot the Hornets to a comeback win, as they trailed by as many as 19 and took the lead on a Miller three with 90 seconds left.
Vecenie went on to say, "But man, Brandon Miller's going to be good, guys. He's going to be really good. I know LaMelo [Ball] is having a crazy year, and averaging 30-something points per game. [Miller's] still the guy I'm riding with on Charlotte's roster. Unequivocally, I feel great about him."
Had it not been for Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, Brandon Miller might have won Rookie of the Year last year. This year, he's had to step up the workload with countless injuries, including to LaMelo Ball. Without Ball, Miller has suddenly become the go-to Hornet and the one that defenses clue in on every single night, but he's managed to pour in some quality outings despite that.
