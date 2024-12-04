Brandon Miller gets huge shoutout from NBA insider after explosion vs. 76ers

🎙️ @Sam_Vecenie: "That was ridiculous from Brandon Miller, completely absurd... like a Steph Curry explosion."



"I know LaMelo (Ball) is having a crazy year and averaging 30+ PPG... he's still the guy I'm riding with on Charlotte's roster. Unequivocally, I feel great about him." pic.twitter.com/A3q9xSl8Nh