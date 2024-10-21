Charles Lee believes Brandon Miller is 'right up there' with some of the best players he's coached
In just a couple of days, the Charlotte Hornets will make the trip out to the Lone Star State to open up the 2024-25 season against the Houston Rockets. Following Sunday's practice, head coach Charles Lee caught up with the media to field a few questions.
Here's what he had to say.
If there's an extra edge in practice with the regular season beginning
“No sir. Business as usual. I thought the guys came into today with a great focus. Their pre-practice workouts were really crisp. I thought they had a good energy to them. And then for practice, we worked on the absolutes that we believe in defensively and offensively. Added a couple concepts, so I thought it was a really productive day overall.”
Brandon Miller's preseason/development
“I think he’s in a really good place. He’s taken his player development meeting to heart and so all the areas that we’ve hit him on besides the ball, he’s aware of them and he’s trying to be intentional about how he play when addressing them. I think he’s in a really good place. Hunting threes, both catch-and-shoot and off the dribble. Also just playmaking offensively, like, taking what the defense gives you. I’m not taking away his ability to shoot mid-range jumpers, but can we shoot less of them? And I think he’s taken to that and found other ways to either get him three-point opportunities or get his teammates three-point opportunities and get himself to the basket.”
Where Brandon Miller sits with the other high-level wings he's coached
“He’s right up there with all of the best ones that I’ve worked with so far. It’s still early for him and he’s got a very, very high ceiling so I’m excited to see where his growth continues to take him.”
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
3 reasons why the Charlotte Hornets will make the 2025 NBA playoffs
Predicting the Charlotte Hornets' record for the 2024-25 NBA season
Jarrett Allen to the Hornets? Hypothetical trade makes sense, but not realistic
NBA analyst projects Hornets to make very little progress on defense in 2024-25