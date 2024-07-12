Charles Lee Confirms Brandon Miller and Tidjane Salaün Will Play In Vegas Summer League
Charles Lee hopped on WFNZ with Wes Bryant and Walker Mehl this afternoon and confirmed the news that every Charlotte Hornets fan wanted to hear. Brandon Miller and Tidjane Salaün will be suiting up in Las Vegas for Summer League.
"I do expect them to play. Part of the whole Hornets culture is that guys are going to work. Nobody is above anything. Brandon was very excited about getting to play in these summer league games and getting to play alongside a lot of the younger Hornets that we have on the team right now. As Tidjane is coming back from injury, it's going to be one of those things that we just kind of monitor what his minutes are."
After cruising through the California Class with a 3-0 record, the Hornets will be adding some serious fire power to their squad that will descent on Sin City. Charlotte opens Las Vegas Summer League play on Saturday night at 5:00 P.M. EST against the New York Knicks, and those that tune in should see both Miller and Salaün in the starting lineup.
Salaün, Charlotte's first round pick in this year's draft, will be taking the floor for the first time as a Hornet. Miller, last season's third place vote getter in NBA Rookie of the Year voting will have a chance to build upon his stellar first-year in teal and purple.
Charles Lee and Hornets fans across the globe will surely be excited to see two of their cornerstones take the floor in their team colors this week.
