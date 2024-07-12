Everything Josh Green Said At His Introductory Press Conference
Josh Green, the newest member of the Charlotte Hornets held his introductory press conference via Zoom from Abu Dhabi where he is currently training with Australia ahead of the Paris Olympics. You can read everything he said during his press conference below.
On his reaction and excitement for joining the Hornets...
“I’m in Abu Dhabi right now, but I was in Australia for like the last two or three weeks. I found out during Australian time so I was sleeping at night, it was about three in the morning when I got the call from my agents. But I’m just super excited to be a part of something that seems like a lot of fun. I’ve seen a lot of the videos on Instagram and social media and it seems like a fun team and amazing ownership with Rick and Gabe and they’re building something really cool.”
On what Green thinks he can bring to the team...
“It’s such a young team and they play at a fast pace. I’m able to thrive in transition and being able to pick up the ball, play defense, and just continue to grow my game. I’m still a young guy and it’s been fun to be around older guys and be able to learn from them and take that to Charlotte and come in with a winning mindset and be ready to go.”
On how he sees his fit with LaMelo Ball...
“Me and Melo came in the same draft class and he’s a very talented player. He gets his teammates involved, great passer. Just going back to transition-wise and being able to push the pace and I think we have the ability to be a very fast team and it’s enjoyable to play that way. I enjoy picking up full-court and just trying to be physical on the defensive end and lock into my assignments.”
On how his run to the NBA finals will help him next season...
“It was an amazing experience especially being able to go against Coach (Lee). I think I was able to learn a lot just from pressure-wise and also just preparation-wise going into the Finals series. I feel like I was able to grow a lot as a player in certain situations. And also being there, I definitely have an itch to be back there. I’m highly motivated.”
On what he sees his future on the team being...
“I think coming in and just working as hard as I can. I still think I’m a pretty young guy, so I feel like in Dallas I was able to do certain stuff and be very committed to that role, and I think I’m able to continue to develop and be able to show different areas of my game. Just let the game come to me and continue to put in as much work as I can.”
On if he has been communicating with Charles Lee or Jeff Peterson...
“They’ve been amazing communication-wise. We’ve been in constant contact. I think the big thing that’s a huge focus is focusing on the Australian team for now, and then being able to get into a deeper relationship and be able to talk about my role at a time after the Olympics. They’ve been amazing communication-wise and it makes me feel very comfortable.”
On his defensive energy and work ethic...
“I think it’s very important just from a winning aspect. There are so many talented players in the NBA, and I think being able to find a difference in stuff that can affect games, not only does it benefit yourself, but it also benefits the team. I think that’s shown with recent champions and how they play the game. I feel like energy is a big part of the game, and I’m always more than happy to bring energy from the defensive end. It can be anything – being physical, finding the open man. I feel like I’m playing my best when I’m able to get my other teammates involved. It makes the game a lot of fun.”
On what his Australian teammates Joe Ingles and Dellavedova have told him about Charles Lee after playing for him in Milwaukee...
“Joe is not a man of many words, but he definitely loved Coach Lee in Milwaukee. He thought he was an amazing coach and he’s very happy that I’ll be able to play under him.”
On potentially playing Team USA in the Olympics in Paris...
“We play Team USA on Monday actually in Abu Dhabi. It’ll be a good challenge for the boys.”
On playing in the Olympics...
“I think going into this one, I was lucky enough to be able to go to the last Olympics during COVID. Obviously I was a younger guy and being able to learn from the older guys like Joe and Patty (Mills), it’s fun. It’s always fun being able to play with these guys and it’s very enjoyable.”
On his role with Team Australia and how that could translate to the Hornets...
“Coming into the Australian system at a young age, I was at first just learning the system and playing against older guys – Joe, Patty, guys like that. I was able to learn a lot and over the years my role has been able to gradually change and become bigger. This year’s been a lot of fun being able to come more off ball screens and dribble handoffs, be a creator. At the end of the day, I love playing defense. I love picking up full court and just bringing energy to the team and trying to create plays.”
On being a veteran to the younger guys....
“I think just being able to be there for the younger guys. I think coming into the league at such a young age, I learned that it’s a big adjustment. Not only basketball, but also off the court. I think being able to have guys who were there for me in certain areas and certain situations was probably the most beneficial part of just growing up as a basketball player in the NBA. I’m always open to being able to help younger guys out. It feels weird saying that because I do still feel like I’m young. It's great. Grant Williams is probably doing an amazing job of that in Charlotte now. He’s definitely a great leader.”
On what ex-teammate Grant Williams has told him about Charlotte...
“Grant was actually probably one of the first people to call me. He’s super excited. He said it’s a great culture and super fun to be a part of. He said he’s been having the time of his life. He’s super happy. I’m really looking forward to it and looking forward to seeing Grant again. They’ve said nothing but positive things.”
On playing on a young team like the Hornets...
“I think being a young team, there’s a lot of benefits. At the end of the day, we’re a hard-hitting team and will be able to play physical, be able to get the ball up and down in transition. Teams don’t love playing super fast, and I think that’s something we’re really going to be able to have. Playing with younger guys, it just makes it fun chemistry-wise. I really do think this team can be very special, so I’m really looking forward to being a part of it and just winning. I really enjoy winning, so I’ll do whatever I can on my side to do that.”
