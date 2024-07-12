Charlotte Hornets Pre-Vegas Summer League Questions
How dominant will Brandon Miller be in limited minutes?
In a bit of a shocking decision, the 2024 First Team All-Rookie will be suiting up in Vegas for Charles Lee’s summer league Charlotte Hornets. Traditionally players of Miller’s stature don’t lace ‘em up for Vegas action, but the stellar sophomore will be playing some minutes alongside the Hornets roster hopefuls.
In his minutes, Brandon Miller should be the unquestioned best player on the floor. So good, that the Hornets doing anything but winning his minutes would be a disappointment. In February we saw Miller at times look like the best hooper on a floor that included players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jalen Brunson. Miller is a budding superstar, and he should have no problems getting to his spots against summer league opponents.
Can the Hornets accentuate Tidjane Salaun’s strengths?
Summer league is the perfect time for players to test out new skills. In the California Classic, Nick Smith Jr. flashed improved defensive skills and played most of his minutes as the primary ball handler. Two things he either struggled with, or didn’t have the chance to do on the varsity Hornets squad last year. It’s also the perfect time to hone the skills you’ve already developed. That’s what Salaün needs to do.
The Hornets first round draft pick is a massive project. He’s 18-years-old with a sky-high ceiling, but his current NBA-level abilities are limited. Salaün will make an impact on offense by knocking down open jumpers off the catch and finishing plays at the rim. Which is fine! His enormous frame, athleticism, and competitive fire give him top-end upside that Charlotte will tap into over the coming years. He doesn’t need to press too hard in Summer League ball.
Weirdly enough, if Salaün has the exact same impact that Mo Gueye had on the first five quarters of the California Classic, I’d call Vegas Summer League a success for the rook. Gueye took the first game and some change by storm as a shooter, play finisher, off-ball wing defender, and paint presence on defense by affecting shots with his wingspan. If Salaün does exactly that? Great! Summer League would be a great success for the young Frenchman.
Can Nick Smith Jr., and Zavier Simpson continue running quality offense?
Hornets fans have been clamoring for a solid Summer League point guard for years. In Sacramento, Simpson and Smith were the primary ball handlers and the offense flowed like it hasn’t for years in Summer League play. Can they continue that against stiffer competition in Vegas? Winning games doesn’t really matter in Summer League, but winning is fun and a team that hasn’t done much of it in their history can take W’s wherever they can get them. The starting back court was key in churning out victories in Sacramento, and they’ll be key in Vegas as well.
Which young players can build off their success in Sacramento?
Multiple young players shined in the California Classic. Notably, Jake Stephens had a high-level two-way impact in his limited (but growing) number of minutes across the three games. His shooting ability blended with solid rim protection gave Charlotte a force on the interior that keyed their success.
Outside of him, Raequan Battle, the aforementioned Zavier Simpson, and Matt Morgan, all showed flashes of brilliance in the west coast scrimmages. I’ll be watching all three of them closely in their fight for a spot on the Greensboro Swarm.
