Charles Lee explains what the Hornets are getting in newly acquired Josh Okogie
Earlier this week, the Charlotte Hornets made their first trade of the season, sending center Nick Richards and a future second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for veteran guard Josh Okogie and three second-round picks.
Okogie was with the team last night in Chicago but did not play. He is expected to be available for Monday afternoon's home contest against the Dallas Mavericks.
Charles Lee on the Hornets' new addition
"We think that he embodies a lot of what Hornets DNA is, and he was so excited to even just get here and get some work in yesterday. He’s already started on the court and the coaches got to work with him. We see the passion for the game, the love for the game, and his curiosity and just excitement to get started with our group. I think immediately, he brings a great defensive presence to our team. His knowledge of the league, and he’s got great physicality to him. I think offensively, he’s just got passion to impact the game and impact winning. All of his offensive rebounds…we watched a little of clips yesterday and he can screen a little bit, he can drive a little bit…he’s a jack of all trades.”
Okogie has appeared in 401 games over the course of his seven-year NBA career, spending time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns. For his career, the former first-round draft pick is averaging 6.3 points, three rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
