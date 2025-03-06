Charles Lee explains what went wrong in the Hornets' loss to the Timberwolves
The Charlotte Hornets lost their eighth straight game on Wednesday night, this time, at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was also the seventh time during this losing skid in which the Hornets fell by double digits.
Shortly after the game, head coach Charles Lee met with the media to recap the action.
What was working well in the first half
“We had good pace. The ball was moving. ...I just thought the pace, the purpose was great to start the game, and it’s just got to stay that way. We’ve got to be able to sustain those momentum type of things offensively.”
Damian Baugh and Miles Bridges getting downhill
"Great carry over by both guys. Miles is really good at being able to attack certain matchups and understanding who’s in front of him and using his body. Damian, same type of thing. If they’re going to switch or if they’re going to go under in pick-and-rolls, I think he’s got such a great burst to be able to get a piece of the paint.”
What is happening when the team goes into a lull
“Number one, you have to credit the other teams. Sometimes they are able to just find a rhythm for whatever reason. Sometimes I do think it’s our lack of conversion on offense. I think for young players and just for this team in general, I think we get focused a little bit too much on just the offensive side of the ball, so we let the missed layup or the transition turnover heavily affect us too much, and then it hurts our defensive side of the ball. Even a couple times tonight, I thought there was good offensive process, unfortunate result, and good defensive process on the other end, and then give up an offensive rebound. ...We’ve just got to continue to stick with it. The team continues to fight, but I think on every possession we have to continue to fight and not have these long lulls during a game.”
Handling the minutes of the three centers
“Just feel of the game. I think every matchup creates a different scenario for each big. They each are like a different pitch and they have different specialties. All three are really good and really impactful in their own way. Tonight was one of those nights where I thought we needed a little bit of juice, some offensive rebounding, a little bit of defensive versatility with some of their shooting lineups, so Moussa kind of gave us that. Found other moments throughout the game to go with him, but every game is going to present something different. It’s really nice to have all three of those bigs who are dependable.”
