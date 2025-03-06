Hornets' poor form continues with another loss to Timberwolves
The Charlotte Hornets lost again last night. The Minnesota Timberwolves came into the Spectrum Center and pretty much had their way with the Hornets. It is another in a long streak of losses in a season that's reached the boiling point several times.
Summary
The Charlotte Hornets never got much traction in their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was another overall disappointing effort that continues to showcase how low the Hornets have fallen. They've lost eight in a row since their shocking upset of the Los Angeles Lakers. But overall, they've now lost 17 of their last 19. They're in an utter freefall, and the Timberwolves took full advantage, winning every quarter but one en route to a 125-110 victory.
Best of the Night: Miles Bridges continues solid form
Miles Bridges has quietly been the Hornets' best player for the last few games, and that trend continued last night. He shot at a fairly mediocre clip (9/20), but he was one of the few players actually scoring and not requiring a boatload of shots to get their points, like LaMelo Ball (28 points on 28 attempts). He also added nine rebounds and has been one of the team's better rebounders of late. Bridges was +2, one of just two players who were positive in that metric last night.
Worst of the Night: LaMelo Ball's shooting
LaMelo Ball shot poorly again last night. He's had a string of games with tough shooting percentages, going 11/28 last night. He's gone 13 games without shooting 50% from the floor, and that continued last night. Ball needs to shoot a lot with the current state of the Hornets, but he's got to hit more often than he has been. He's been under 40% from the field in the last five contests.
Stat of the Night: 57 rebounds
If one solely looked at the rebounding box scores, they might think this was a much closer game. Charlotte dominated there, snatching 57 boards to Minnesota's 43. They had five players with at least seven, led by LaMelo Ball's 10 rebounds. 20 of those rebounds were offensive, but they still couldn't score well enough to keep up with the Wolves.
Highlight of the Night: Defense to Offense
Charlotte's next contest is a Friday night bout with the vaunted Cleveland Cavaliers. They'll be at the Spectrum Center again at 7:00 pm EST.
