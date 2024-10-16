Charles Lee on Kemba Walker's smooth transition into coaching, and 'bug-eyed' look players give when he speaks up
Kemba Walker's resume as a player speaks for itself. The Charlotte Hornets legend dazzled Spectrum Center visitors with a flashy array of crossovers, pull-up jumpers, and clutch play that often snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for nearly a decade. Walker provided the blueprint for success that undersized guards like Isaiah Thomas, Jalen Brunson, and even Charlotte's own KJ Simpson have followed, and can continue to follow for years to come; now he gets to provide similar wisdom as a coach.
The jitterbug scoring guard traded his high top sneakers for sweats and a clipboard this summer, and has made an instant impact on the Hornets as the franchise's player enhancement coach. His boss, Charles Lee, beams with pride when talking about Walker's new role in the Association. When asked about the impact that Kemba has made in his new job with the franchise that he defined as a player for nearly a decade, Lee had this to say.
Lee on Walker's instant impact
"Kemba Walker has been a really good addition to our staff. So many words come to mind. As I'm trying to hire a staff, I'm focused on culture enhancers. And to me, he embodies so much of that. His character, how he carries himself as a player, the discipline that he has and his work ethic. Him being a heck of a player and a heck of a person, and doing it already in Charlotte? I think just helps our guys, it helps our coaching staff learn from someone who has done it in our market."
"I've been so grateful for everything he's put into this first year coming off of playing which I have done before. It's hard to make that transition when you're not a player anymore. Your habits have to change. The way you communicate to players has to change, he's just picked it up so seamlessly, and he's been a joy to have on our staff."
Walker has long been lauded for his character. The only thing that could match his electricity on the court is the quiet-confidence that he carried around the city of Charlotte which has long embraced him as one of its own. Walker's demeanor was hand-crafted to lead men on the basketball floor. That demeanor, his skills, and his history in the NBA make him someone that young NBA players can lean on.
Lee on the reverence that players have for Kemba
"I think that he picks and chooses his spots. But you can tell that even as assistant coaches are doing workouts with all of our guys, at times Kemba finds the right moment to empart some wisdom. The players are all eyes on the assistant, but they're even more all eyes, and bug-eyed, when all of a sudden he speaks up. They understand how great of a player they have trying to mentor them and help them, and he does it in such a great way."
Walker's quick assimilation to the coaching world is unsurprising. What would be surprising? If Walker doesn't land a larger role and eventually become a head coach in the NBA. He was made for this, and Charlotte is lucky to bear the fruit of his early labors on the sideline.
