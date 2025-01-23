Charles Lee praises Mark Williams' growth despite Hornets' loss in Memphis
Even in defeat, the Charlotte Hornets still had one positive takeaway from Wednesday nights 132-120 loss the Memphis Grizzlies.
Hornets center Mark Williams delivered a great performance on the night, earning high praise from head coach Charles Lee after posting a career-high 38 points, nine rebounds, and five assists against the Grizzlies.
"Mark is an ultimate team guy, and he's trying to do everything he can to impact winning," Lee said when discussing his young center's development. The coach particularly highlighted Williams' second-half effectiveness, noting that his energy and execution were "really what we needed in the 1st."
Williams' breakthrough night showcased his continued growth in his third year, as he fell just one rebound shy of what would have been his fifth consecutive double-double. His 38-point outburst marked a positive sign in his emerging career, drawing enthusiasm from his head coach.
"We're all happy for him to hit that career high," Lee said, expressing pride in his center's achievement. While the Hornets ultimately fell 132-120 to the Grizzlies, ending their three-game winning streak, Williams' performance stood out as a bright spot and a sign of promising development for the franchise.
The evening marked another step forward in Williams' evolution as a cornerstone piece for Charlotte, with Lee's comments highlighting the organization's satisfaction with their young center's trajectory and team-first mentality.
Charlotte will return to the Spectrum Center on Friday night to host the Portland Trailblazers in what will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Mark Williams' career night not enough as Grizzlies snap Hornets' win streak
How the Charlotte Hornets are positioned to be key trade facilitator in potential Suns-Heat Jimmy Butler deal
Top three trade destinations for Hornets reserve guard Cody Martin
NBA reporter has bold take about LaMelo Ball's All-Star Game chances