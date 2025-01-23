Mark Williams' career night not enough as Grizzlies snap Hornets' win streak
The Charlotte Hornets' brief moment of brightness in an otherwise down season came to an end tonight, as their three-game winning streak was snapped by the Memphis Grizzlies in a 132-120 defeat. The winning streak had represented the team's high point of the year thus far.
Here is a recap from Wednesday Night's action from the FedExForum in Memphis.
Summary
First Half: The Hornets endured a rough first half, with LaMelo Ball the only player in double figures at the break with 10 points. Charlotte's struggles were magnified by 14 costly turnovers, which Memphis efficiently converted into 21 points.
On the other side, the Grizzlies showcased a dominant offensive performance, led by Luke Kennard's lights-out shooting (6-8 from three-point range, 18 points) and complemented by strong contributions from Jaren Jackson Jr. (15 points) and Desmond Bane (12 points). After establishing an early 38-25 advantage in the first quarter, Memphis continued to build their lead, eventually stretching the margin to 30 points and leading 78-48 by halftime.
Second Half: Despite trailing by as many as 35 points, the Hornets did all they could to mount a second-half comeback before ultimately falling to the Grizzlies 132-120. The Hornets owned the third quarter 36-28, sparked by Center Mark Williams' 14 points and capped by an impressive 12-0 run.
The momentum continued into the fourth quarter as Charlotte outscored Memphis 72-54 overall in the second half, trimming the deficit to just 12 points in the final seconds. The Hornets' improved interior presence was evident in the final statistics, as they edged the Grizzlies in both paint scoring (52-50) and fast break points (17-16). Williams added another 13 points in the final period while Ball would score 10 of his 22 points in the final quarter.
However, the first-half deficit proved insurmountable despite Charlotte's improved second-half performance.
Best of the Night
Mark Williams' Career Night
Despite the loss, center Mark Williams delivered a breakthrough performance, setting a career-high with 38 points on efficient 14-of-18 shooting. The young big man showcased his emerging all-around game, adding 9 rebounds and 5 assists continuing to showcase himself as one of the NBA's most promising young centers.
Worst of the Night
First Half Turnovers
A significant factor in the Grizzlies' 30-point halftime lead was Charlotte's struggles to protect the ball, committing 14 turnovers which Memphis capitalized on, scoring 21 points off those giveaways.
Stat of the night
Points in the Paint
After a slow start inside, the Hornets still managed to outscore the Grizzlies 52-50 in the paint.
Highlight of the Night
Miles Bridges finds Moussa Diabaté for the jam.
