NBA reporter has bold take about LaMelo Ball's All-Star Game chances
At this point, LaMelo Ball is all but assured of winning the fan vote portion of the NBA All-Star Game voting. The Charlotte Hornets guard has led all Eastern Conference guards every step of the way. That is only 50% of the battle, though. The other 50% is from fellow players, media, and coaches. They might not be as kind to a player with Ball's shooting numbers and a team record of 11-28.
NBA analyst believes LaMelo Ball's ASG nod might not happen
The Athletic's Law Murray believes there's one player that will represent the Charlotte Hornets in All-Star Weekend, but it won't be LaMelo Ball. His case is strong, but Murray thinks the team's record is bad enough to warrant pause and that Brandon Miller's Rising Stars Game candidacy is stronger.
"After losing 10 straight games, the Hornets have won four of their last five. Could that be enough to slide LaMelo Ball into the All-Star Game? Ball is averaging nearly 30 points per game while ranking in the top 10 in assists, and no one attempts more 3s. The fans are trying to get him in, but it would be a hard sell to the coaches if it’s up to them, especially with the logjam of guards in the East," Murray argued. "A surer bet is Miller getting to represent the Hornets in the Rising Stars competition as a sophomore. Miller is second in the NBA in 3-point attempts per game behind Ball, although both could stand to be more efficient inside the arc; Miller makes only 40.3 percent from the field."
Miller has played very well, and he would certainly be up for the Rising Stars Game based on that alone. It's just his second year, but he's upped most of his stats from last year. However, he's out and is probably not going to play again before the Rising Stars Game. He could miss the entire year. That may not hinder his place on the team as a personal accolade, but other young players can and will likely usurp him.
Ball, on the other hand, is likely to have his fate in the All-Star Game decided soon. It will be up to coaches, players, and media to confirm what the fans have voted for, and they might not. However, with 29.3 points (fourth in the NBA), 5.4 rebounds, and 7.6 assists, it will be a hard sell for Ball not to make the game in some capacity.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA analyst gives Hornets dreadful midseason grade
Hornets' Player Health VP steps down for family issue amid unbelievable injury luck
Can the Hornets continue their recent success versus Memphis?
Gordon Hayward reflects on Charlotte tenure: "Some of my best years" with Hornets