Charles Lee reveals his message to the Hornets during challenging times
Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee is searching for answers right now as the team is in the middle of a seven-game losing streak, which has dropped their record for the season to 7-24. Getting back in the win column is important, but right now, the first-year head coach is just asking for consistency and toughness from his team.
Following the Saturday night loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Lee told reporters what his message is to the team as they navigate these troubling times.
“The message is that we’ve got to be obsessed with daily improvement. I think some adversity is (inevitable) in life and in basketball. It’s going to happen, so we just have to be prepared to handle it the best that we possibly can. I think that the mindset that we come to work with every day, the mindset for every game, the competitiveness, the togetherness, is just important to withstand. Everyone’s journey is different. There’s no quit in this team, and there’s a ton of fight, which is what I love because that’s what it’s going to take. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. Life doesn’t feel sorry for you. The world keeps spinning, so you’ve got to figure out how to just kind of reset and refocus and come with the right attitude to make a change. A lot of that has got to be in your actions.”
The Hornets look to get back on track tomorrow night when they play host to the Chicago Bulls inside Spectrum Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.
