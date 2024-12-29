All Hornets

Mark Williams says the Hornets have forgotten what it feels like to win

Not exactly encouraging words from the Hornets center.

Schuyler Callihan

Through the first fifteen games of the regular season, it looked as if the Charlotte Hornets were on track to turn the corner and become a competitive team in the Eastern Conference. They were 6-9 with some impressive wins over the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks while falling just short to Atlanta and Miami.

Since that 6-9 start, the Hornets are 1-15 and have a pair of losses to one of the worst teams in the league, the Washington Wizards. Things are quickly spiraling out of control and those on the team know time is running out for them to get things turned around.

"Obviously, right now, we're in a little bit of a slump. For us, we just got to almost remember the feeling of winning again and just the joy that brings, the vibes, and continue to get that back," center Mark Williams said. "I think right now, it's almost like we've forgotten. We’re fighting, we’re playing hard. It’s not like we’re not playing hard. We held them to sixteen points in the fourth quarter, there’s flashes of good things we’re doing. I think it’s just getting over that hump for us is going to be the biggest thing. We can definitely do it. I know we can do it.”

Forgetting the feeling of winning is not exactly what Hornets fans want to hear, nor does it proclaim that better days are ahead. Buckle up, folks. It could be another long season in the Queen City.

Schuyler Callihan
