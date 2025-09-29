Charles Lee reveals the biggest change he wants to see in Tre Mann's game
Tre Mann has fan-favorite written all over him.
The uniquely baggy uniform. The Spider-Man celebration. The jitterbug handle. The knockdown jumper.
The archetypal ideal of a spark plug sixth man, Tre-I is poised to make a major leap as a basketball player and as an icon in 2025-26.
Before his season ended with a back injury, Mann drew oohs and aahs from fans at a team-high clip in the fall of 2024. He parlayed a strong preseason into an all-too-brief 16 game stretch that saw him breath life into Charlotte Hornets offense for extended stretches of tight contests.
Fully recovered from that back injury, Mann is grateful to be back on the court ahead of training camp.
"All I really feel right now is just grateful. I'm grateful to be here in Charlotte. Grateful to be healthy. Grateful to have had a successful and healthy summer."
"I'm healthy. I'm excited. I'm grateful. And I'm just ready to kick off the season."
Ahead of Mann's return to the court, Charlotte's head coach Charles Lee tasked the veteran point guard with a specific goal for this season.
Lee wants to see Mann's catch-and-shoot numbers increase
Mann is lauded for his handle, but his jumper deserves some love too.
In 2025-26, his head coach wants to see him get to that jumper off-the-catch more instead of off-the-dribble.
This would be a major change in Mann's shot diet. In 2024-25, Mann attempted 2.2 catch-and-shoot jumpers per game, good for 12 on the Hornets, behind players like Damion Baugh, Josh Okogie, and Nick Smith Jr.
To Lee's point, though, only Seth Curry (47.6%) was more accurate than Mann (44.8%) on that specific shot attempt.
Mann would welcome the change in utilization.
"I'd feel comfortable (with attempting more catch-and-shoot threes). It's a good thing to have people tell you that you need to shoot more, so I feel good about that. I've been working on my game. I've been in the gym. So at the end of the day its just reps and I know I've been putting them in. So when they come, I'm shooting."
Mann averaged a career-high in points per game in his abbreviated 2024-25, and if he parlays his media day confidence into on-court results, he'll clear that benchmark with ease this season.
