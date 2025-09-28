Charlotte Hornets make a decision on Dennis Rodman's son
Heading into this season, the Charlotte Hornets have their sights set on something better than another high lottery finish. They want to play in the postseason.
In order to achieve that goal, the Hornets have been bringing in several guys for workouts and signing guys to deals. They haven't been very discriminatory when it comes to bringing guys in.
One of the players that Charlotte brought in was DJ Rodman, the son of Hall of Fame player Dennis Rodman. The Hornets have made a definitive decision on his future with the team.
The Hornets decide to waive DJ Rodman
Rodman will not be part of the Hornets' future at the NBA level, as they have decided to waive him. They signed him briefly to a training camp deal, but then decided to cut him.
It's very likely that Charlotte signed him in the first place so that they could gain his G League rights. He might sign with their G League team to keep his development going.
Rodman wasn't a very productive college player, never averaging more than 10 points in a single season. His best year was with Washington State when he averaged 9.6 points per game during the 2022-23 season.
Still, Rodman has some traits that the Hornets covet. Like his father, he's a pretty good rebounder. Unlike his father, he's also a pretty good 3-point shooter.
The Hornets are happy to roll the dice with DJ Rodman in the G League
If the Hornets do decide to bring Rodman back on a G League deal, it's a low-risk, high-reward move. He can fight for minutes with the Swarm as he continues his professional development.
Charlotte has plenty of guys on the NBA roster already fighting for rotational minutes, and Rodman certainly wasn't going to be able to have a shot to win a spot in training camp.
Forward is a spot that the Hornets feel pretty good about, especially now that Brandon Miller is returning healthy this season. He is ready to be the star player they need him to be.
In his collegiate career, Rodman averaged 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He shot 35.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, as well.
