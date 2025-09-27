Hornets'a Drew Peterson reportedly has another team 'desperate' to acquire him
The Charlotte Hornets are still crafting their roster and trying to envision who will be contributors in 2025-26 and beyond. The waiving of Nick Smith Jr. this week showed that Charlotte isn’t afraid to move on from young guys they used to have be high on (but no longer are) in favor of some new faces.
One new face who could make a surprising contribution to Charlotte’s upcoming season is 6-foot-9 guard/wing Drew Peterson, whom the Hornets signed to a two-way deal on July 16.
Peterson, 25, hasn’t had his breakout season at the NBA level yet, but that’s somewhat because there were so many great players ahead of him in the Boston Celtics’ organization, where he spent the last two seasons on a two-way deal.
After going undrafted out of USC in 2023, the Celtics liked him enough to snag him after he spent a brief stint in the Miami Heat organization, and Peterson had the pleasure of earning himself a championship ring in his first NBA season with Boston, even though he only made three appearances with the NBA squad in 2023-24.
All the while, Peterson’s been proving his value in the G League (over the past two years, with the Maine Celtics), and he currently holds impressive career averages of 16.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 77 G League games.
Boston was impressed with his development and rewarded Peterson with 25 NBA appearances in 2024-25.
NBA writer David Thorpe reveals that Drew Peterson is coveted by another team that isn’t the Hornets
Hornets head coach Charles Lee was an assistant on Boston’s 2024 title squad, so he’s ultra-familiar with Peterson’s game. That connection assumedly played a key role in Charlotte going out and acquiring Peterson this summer.
And based on recent comments from TrueHoop’s NBA writer David Thorpe, if the Hornets hadn’t signed Peterson, another team surely would have.
Appearing as a guest on The Kevin O’Connor Show this week, Thorpe revealed some spicy intel related to Peterson while discussing the Hornets.
“I’ll tell you a name to watch out for,” Thorpe said. “They have a (6-foot-8) or so guard named Drew Peterson, two-way. He was in Boston the last two years. … He's a baller, and I spoke to a team this week who's desperate to get him, but he's in Charlotte. They can't get him right now. … I mean, he's one of the best, if not the best two-way player out there right now.”
While Thorpe couldn’t reveal the team he was referring to, it sure sounds like they are hot for Peterson, which should only make Hornets fans happier about having him.
Peterson’s on the verge of becoming a regular NBA player, and don’t be too shocked if it happens as early as this season in a Hornets uniform.
