Charles Lee says Hornets’ momentum comes from player-driven culture shift
The Charlotte Hornets ended the summer with more momentum than any other team in the league. After becoming the Summer League champions, they have to try to figure out a way to keep that going into the regular season.
Kon Knueppel won the Summer League MVP, which should give him a lot of confidence heading into his first NBA training camp. Charlotte has a lot of positive momentum, but it's still only July.
Head coach Charles Lee understands the importance of keeping the team together and being able to ride that momentum. While appearing on WFNZ 92.7 FM in Charlotte, he discussed the importance of chemistry and momentum.
"It warms my heart because all of it is player-initiated. It's all these guys, at their core, have so much love and gratitude for themselves, for each other, for the environment, for the culture we are creating...we've obviously seen it in OKC, where all those guys do their postgame interview together, and you realize just how much you need each other if you really want to succeed at the highest level."
Lee understands that the Hornets have to develop a close bond and togetherness if they are going to win games at the highest level. The rookies and second-year guys like Tidjane Salaun and KJ Simpson put that on display over the last few weeks in Las Vegas.
This is still a young team, but the veterans who have been brought in will play a big part in how these rookies will be able to grow into their roles, especially Knueppel.
