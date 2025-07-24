LeBron James mock trades have Hornets landing key piece by helping facilitate deal
Speculation has run rampant about LeBron James' future. What does that have to do with the Charlotte Hornets, since there's virtually no shot he ever plays with the Hornets? Not much, but when trades of this caliber happen, they require facilitators, which the Hornets are perfectly set up to be.
The Kevin Durant trade required seven teams, so sending James anywhere would also require multiple teams to step in. With that in mind, the Hornets found themselves as facilitators in two mock trades by Bleacher Report, sending James back home to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The first is as follows:
- Cleveland Cavaliers get F LeBron James, G Bronny James, 2027 first-round pick (top-2 protected from Dallas Mavericks, via Hornets), and save $27.4 million
- Los Angeles Lakers get PG Darius Garland and G/F Max Strus
- Charlotte Hornets get C Jarrett Allen
- Brooklyn Nets get F Grant Williams, F Dean Wade, and 2027 first-round pick (lottery-protected from Miami Heat, via Hornets)
The Hornets would essentially be sending Grant Williams and two first-round picks (the Miami and Dallas selections) away to get Jarrett Allen, a player who fits their roster's current needs. It doesn't, however, cut down their roster size, which is an eventual need.
Here is the other mock trade:
- Cleveland Cavaliers get F LeBron James, G Austin Reaves, C Walker Kessler, 2027 first-round pick (lottery-protected via Miami Heat), and save $27.2 million
- Los Angeles Lakers get F Lauri Markkanen, F De'Andre Hunter, and G/F Max Strus
- Utah Jazz get PG Darius Garland and F Maxi Kleber
- Charlotte Hornets get C Jarrett Allen
- Brooklyn Nets get F Grant Williams, F Jarred Vanderbilt, 2027 first-round pick (top-2 protected via Dallas Mavericks)
Again, it's the same cost and benefit for the Hornets; the trade just evolved this time to include more teams. Either way, the Hornets come away with Allen to be their starting center and have to part with Williams and the two first-round picks in 2027.
