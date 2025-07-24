Grant Williams says he found his love for basketball again with the Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets acquired Grant Williams in a trade from the Dallas Mavericks a couple of seasons ago after being unable to find his way after four productive seasons in Boston.
After leaving Dallas, Williams was hoping to enjoy the game of basketball again. Despite the fact that he has only played in 45 games so far for the Hornets, he has found his joy again.
Williams detailed that recently, during an interview on the Off the Record podcast, praising Charlotte for welcoming him with open arms.
"I was able to find my love for basketball again in Charlotte. I'm in a great situation now in Charlotte, where these guys are driven to make the Hornets the best organization in the NBA. They really care about that, and it's truly passionate for them. I want to be a part of that process and help build that because I'm from Charlotte, and I really care about this team and this organization. It's been the most refreshing thing."
Being back home certainly has to be a part of it. Friends and family are able to come watch him play on a more regular basis, which is something he's noted in the past.
With the current makeup of the Hornets' frontcourt, Williams may be asked to fill in some minutes at center in a small-ball lineup, something he has plenty of experience doing. With Ryan Kalkbrenner needing more time to develop, it will leave Charlotte with just two true centers they can count on - Moussa Diabate and Mason Plumlee.
This past season, Williams played in just 16 games. He averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He shot 43.9 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
