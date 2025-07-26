Charles Lee surprises fans at Hornets' Summer League championship party
This is the most momentum that the Charlotte Hornets have had in quite a while. They had a big summer of acquisitions, adding plenty of quality veteran players, and did an excellent job in this year's draft.
Most notably of the draft picks is fifth overall pick Kon Knueppel, who won the Summer League MVP en route to helping the franchise to its first-ever Summer League title.
While it's just Summer League, Hornets fans are still overly excited about their accomplishment. The Crown Club recently hosted a championship party at The Local in Charlotte to celebrate, and it resulted in a night they will never forget, as head coach Charles Lee surprisingly showed up and hung out with fans.
Lee has done a lot to make sure that he is connected with the fan base and the city, as evidenced by his appearance at the championship party. He wants fans to be excited about what they are building and believe that the future is bright.
With Lee showing up to this party on a whim, he has certainly gained a lot of fans in the Charlotte area very quickly. Lee is a young head coach, so he wants to do everything he can to make a good impression.
Lee's first year with the Hornets didn't quite go as planned, as his star point guard only played just 47 games. He's hoping to have his team fully healthy for next season as they make a push for the playoffs.
