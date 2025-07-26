Steph Curry says he’s nowhere close to retiring — could he end his career with the Hornets?
The Charlotte Hornets were a big part of Stephen Curry's early life. He grew up in Charlotte while his father, Dell, played for the team. He went to Davidson, which, of course, is just up the road from Uptown.
Curry has spent his entire 16-year career with the Golden State Warriors, where he's played a pivotal role in leading the franchise to four championships. At the age of 37, Curry clearly has more basketball behind him than he does in front of him. He was recently asked about when he might be looking to retire, but based on his reaction to the question, it doesn't look like that will be anytime soon.
"I'm not anywhere close to that, though."
He clearly thinks that he has quite a few years left playing at a high level. While the Warriors would like to see him finish his career in the Bay Area, is there a chance he could round things out back home with the Hornets?
Curry has always talked about his affinity for Charlotte, so it's certainly possible that he could ask to end his career with the Hornets. He would be more inclined to do so if they ever became a contender for the title.
The Hornets would certainly love to have him in Charlotte, given that he is one of the best players in the league, even now. The leadership he would bring, alone, makes him worth the high price tag he'll come with. But the fact that he can still shoot it extremely well is the cherry on top and would make him a nice fit in a backcourt with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
The problem? Well, there are two.
One, the Hornets are going to need to spend a lot of money on Brandon Miller soon, giving them two large contracts. The other is that Kon Knueppel will take up a massive role, and the front office needs to see what he can do, so the role Charlotte would offer Curry wouldn't be all that attractive. Staying put with the Warriors is the more likely outcome.
This past season, Curry averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and six assists per game.
