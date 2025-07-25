Breaking down Hornets players who may miss the opening night roster
In my experience, I've heard the words "the hardest thing about this job is the cuts" from coaches across every sport. The quote holds true across every level, from the lowest level to the professionals.
In the NFL, teams have to cut from 90 players in training camp to 53 players to start the season. 37 players get cut from the roster, with some finding spots on practice squads or other teams, and some never getting their shot in the NFL again.
The Charlotte Hornets are sitting with an interesting scenario, holding 18 players under standard NBA contracts. They were at 19 prior to waiving Josh Okogie last week, which was the start of the Hornets roster cuts.
While the team can hold onto these players headed into preseason, it makes sense for the Hornets to move off them as soon as possible. An NBA team is allowed up to 21 players under contract, including Exhibit 10 contracts, two-way deals, and standard contracts, headed into training camp. The Hornets sit at 18 rostered players and three two-ways, meaning they have no room for any E10 deals.
If the squad decides to cut down to 15 players soon, who should be considered?
Nick Smith Jr
Nick Smith Jr is the most obvious candidate to be moved right now. The guard is entering his third year in the league, and has yet to produce the way the Hornets would have liked for the first round pick that was spent on him.
Smith has been inefficient, a poor defender, and a sub-par playmaker during his time with the Hornets. He had a chance to prove himself last season with the lack of healthy guard play, yet was outplayed by rookie KJ Simpson in the vast majority of their games together.
Cutting NSJ would likely be malpractice, as his age and first-round value could net the Hornets more second-round picks. With the amount of guard depth the team holds, it makes sense for the Hornets to move on.
DaQuan Jeffries
DaQuan Jeffries was an underrated role player for the Hornets last season. He had the best season of his NBA career, averaging 6.7 points across 47 games with the squad. He provides solid depth across the board for the team, being able to play both the guard and forward position when needed.
However, he's buried on the depth chart, and his contract is small enough where the team would not receive a major hit if they decided to waive him. He's in a similar situation to Smith, where the Hornets could likely net a second round pick if they decide to move on from him.
Pat Connaughton
The Hornets acquired Pat Connaughton nearly a month ago from the Milwaukee Bucks while the team was shedding salary. They were able to acquire second-round picks as well, as the Bucks were adamant to get off of Connaughton's contract.
It makes sense for the Hornets to keep him; he's a good veteran mentor for the team who has championship experience and can be great depth when needed. However, he's another odd man out in the Hornets' busy guard room.
While his experience could allow Jeff Peterson and co. to consider keeping him around to be veteran leadership, his age, contract, and talent could point to the Hornets moving on before he gets the chance to suit up in teal.
