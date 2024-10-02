Charles Lee talks Hornets' wing depth, Josh Green's fit, Tidjane Salaün + more
Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee chats about day two of training camp from the campus of Duke University. Below are some of the highlights from today's media availability.
Thoughts on day two
“I thought it was great energy out there today. Before practice started, we talked about the first day and not trying to take anything away from the guys because they brought great energy, but it’s easy to be energetic and positive, and upbeat on the first day. The second day is probably one of the more hardest where you’re a little bit sore and you’re a little bit more tired. I think that’s where you build a little bit more competitive character - the discipline to continue to do the things that we want to do at a really high level, even though it’s going to be harder to do. I thought the guys came in with the right amount of focus and energy today.”
Having depth on the wing
“I think it just helps us be able to throw a lot of different bodies at people defensively, offensively. All of those wings, they all do things differently and I think that gives you a different punch on both ends of the court which is what we need. We need to be able to keep teams on their heels and uncomfortable on both sides of the floor.”
Early evaluation of Josh Green’s fit
“Oh, my gosh. Mr. Competitiveness. To watch Josh make all of these extra efforts and multiple efforts…we’ve been in our coach’s meeting sometimes where we’re like let’s just try not to mess Josh up. He’s able to do both a lot of times and he’s got his own technique for doing it. But he’s done a great job of being open-minded to doing things differently, but also offensively. We’re going to put him in situations where he’s got to handle the ball a little bit more and use him to facilitate because he has such a well-rounded game. He’s more than just a defender. That will be his trademark, but he’s got so much more to give.”
Tidjane Salaün’s first two days of practice
“I think we’re just going to have to get to a point where we dial back the engine and teach him the subtleties of the game and you got to break down your feet before you here. But you love to start with a player that has a high engine and a high motor and then you just work on all those other techniques and stuff as you go.”
What will change in style of play from last year
“I think just being able to sustain our efforts. Not get too down on ourselves, continue to believe in ourselves in every facet of the game. Believe in our preparation, believe in our togetherness, our competitiveness. Whether we’re up or down, we just have to sustain those areas of the game and I’ve seen this team do it from afar for one game or one day or one week. I just think as we try to build success and sustain consistency, we need to rep it out in practice on a daily basis and it becomes a mindset for us.”
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Hornets Waive Two Guards to Finalize Three-Team Trade
Hornets to Air Five Regular Season Games on Local TV
Ranking the Top 10 NBA Point Guards Entering the 2024-25 Season