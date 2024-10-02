All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets waive two guards to finalize three-team trade

The deal between Charlotte, New York, and Minnesota is now official.

Schuyler Callihan

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Wednesday afternoon the Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks finalized the three-team trade involving Karl-Anthony Towns and Julius Randle. In order to create space for the incoming players from New York, the Hornets waived guards Marcus Garrett and Caleb McConnell, each of whom were on training camp deals.

Official Trade Details

Hornets received: Charlie Brown, Duane Washington Jr., DaQuan Jeffries, 2025 2nd round pick (least favorable of Denver or Philly via MIN), 2026 2nd round pick (Golden State via NYK), and 2031 2nd round pick (from NYK).

Knicks received: Karl-Anthony Towns, James Nnaji.

Timberwolves received: Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop, 1st round pick (NYK).

This is the second trade that Jeff Peterson has made since being hired as the Hornets' Vice President of Basketball Operations that has made NBA history.

Over the summer, the Hornets were included in the league's first-ever six-team trade which brought in Josh Green, Reggie Jackson (waived), and a pair of second-round draft picks. This three-team deal with the T-Wolves and Knicks becomes the first trade where a team acquires players using the Room Exception, a new rule included in the 2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Career averages of the new Hornets

Charlie Brown Jr. - 2.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.3 apg (49 games)

Duane Washington Jr. - 9.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.9 apg (79 games)

DaQuan Jeffries - 3.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.5 apg (64 games)

Published
Schuyler Callihan
