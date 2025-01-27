Charles Lee talks LeBron James: Hornets coach shares insight ahead of matchup with surging Lakers
Charles Lee is the fourth-youngest head coach in the NBA. At 39-years-old, Lee is only older than Joe Mazzulla (Celtics), Will Hardy (Jazz), and Mark Daigneault (Thunder), four coaches who are some of the faces of the youth-movement sweeping across benches in the Assocation.
The head coach of the Charlotte Hornets' rapid ascension through the NBA coaching ranks has coincided with LeBron James' unprecedented run of longevity as an NBA superstar. James' resume includes the following accolades: four NBA championships, four NBA MVPs, four NBA Finals MVPs, 21 All-Star appearances, 20 All-NBA appearances, and a sustained dominance over the professional basketball franchises in Charlotte that has transcended both the Bobcats' and Hornets' eras.
When James made his NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, Lee was a sophomore guard at Bucknell University who tore up the Patriot League on his way to his first of three appearances on the All-Patriot League team.
Fast-forward 22 years later to January of 2025, and Lee is now the head man on Charlotte's bench while James still laces up his Nikes for the Los Angeles Lakers who have won five of their last six games.
Before tonight's contest, Charles Lee was asked about LeBron James and his overall thoughts on his unfathomable longevity.
Lee on LeBron: 'Every team he's been on, he's helped grow the guys around him'
"It's kind of cool to be coaching in this era. I watched it as a student at Bucknell, one of his first games, and it's a testament just to how he approaches every day...Every team he's been on he's helped grow the guys around him and brought them along with him. I think that as a superstar in this league, as the best player on the team, everyone looks to you. And you can either look down on those guys. You can throw them a ball one time and they don't make it and then you give up on them, or you can throw them a pass and they miss it and you uplift them."
Lee's full comments can be seen above.
The Hornets welcome LeBron and the Lakers to the Spectrum Center tonight at 7 P.M. Both teams are playing great basketball as of late, increasing the anticipation for tonight's marquee matchup involving superstars LaMelo Ball, James, and Anthony Davis.
Stay tuned to Hornets on SI for comprehensive post game coverage of tonight's contest.
