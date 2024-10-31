Hornets bench mob is a game-changer: Mann, Martin, Williams and company have swarmed opposing second units in 2024
In 2023-24 the Charlotte Hornets had a depth issue. Injuries to LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams and midseason trades of staring forwards PJ Washington and Gordon Hayward exacerbated those problems, but beyond those four, rookie sensation Brandon Miller, and the ever-durable Miles Bridges, Charlotte lacked talent down the roster.
Sure, Tre Mann had his moments. Vasilije Micic was good for a solid outing on occasions. Davis Bertans would have the random night where he'd shoot the cover off the ball. But in all, Charlotte struggled when their marquee players either sat or failed to contribute. The statistics bear it out.
2023-24 second-unit struggles
The Hornets bench was abysmal in 2023-24. Their -4.5 net rating was second worst among all NBA squads, only ahead of the lowly Detroit Pistons. The bench rebounded the ball at the second worst rate in the league while turning it over at a top five rate among all NBA teams. Charlotte's second unit was bottom five in effective field goal percentage and true shooting percentage, and if you need more traditional statistics to wrap your brain around their ineptitude, the Hornets ranked 24th in bench scoring while finishing 28th in point differential. In all, it was ugly.
In the early aughts of 2024-25? Things are looking up.
Marked bench improvements
Tre Mann has been a revelation. The drumbeat around the Hornets facilities this summer and early autumn was reverberating praise for Mann. The NBA fashion icon with skills to match his drip has parlayed an impressive preseason performance into regular season buckets. A week into the NBA season, Mann leads all reserves in scoring as the only bench player to average more than 20 points per contest.
Nick Richards, currently a starter who will transition to a reserve role upon Mark Williams' return, has been a double-double machine. His performance in Wednesday night's nail-biting win against the Toronto Raptors concluded with a stat line (24 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks) that no Charlotte Hornets has amassed since Dwight Howard donned the purple and teal nearly a decade ago.
That pair, veterans Cody Martin and Grant Williams, and upstart energy big man Moussa Diabate have the Charlotte Hornets bench humming. Through a week, Charlotte is second in the league in bench scoring. The Hornets reserves are lighting it up from deep, averaging 7.3 three point makes per game. Charles Lee's havoc-based defensive identity has his bench mob averaging 3.8 steals a night, good for seventh in the NBA. The Hornets bench has grown from a full-on liability into a two-way game changer under Lee's leadership, and Charlotte's rookie head coach gushed praise on his second unit following Wednesday's win.
Lee on the Hornets' second unit success
"Their contribution was huge. We needed every one of those buckets. We needed every one of those stops that I thought that those guys helped us get. Really exciting to see Tidjane get his first NBA regular season bucket and free throw attempts. I thought Cody and Tre and Grant did a great job of helping us score. I also thought that that group did a great job of stabilizing us defensively too...Moussa helped us get some stops and the individual pride went to a different level defensively there. Really proud of our bench, and that's why I have so much confidence in the depth of this team."
Wednesday night was a masterclass from the reserves. Tre Mann poured in 27 points, his high water mark as a Hornet. Cody Martin's 25 points were a career high. The bench as a whole dropped 71 points in their action, keeping Charlotte afloat as they shunned a stunning second and third quarter comeback spearheaded by the Raptors sophomore Gradey Dick.
What does it mean going forward?
Charlotte will not have to rely on Ball and Miller to win games, and that is a wonderful thing for Charles Lee and company. Ball has been a supernova through for contests, leading Charlotte to an opening night win with his heroics, but he can't do it alone. The contributions of Charlotte's bench (along with Miller's impending return) will make the Hornets a well-rounded squad that can compete with most teams across the loaded Eastern Conference. Their biggest test looms this weekend as the reigning champion Boston Celtics come to town for a back-to-back, and all eyes will be on Charlotte's bench as they look to continue their torrid start to the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
