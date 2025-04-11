Hornets draft round table: Who should Charlotte select if they land the third overall pick?
The impending NBA draft lottery will send the top of the draft order into chaos, but for now, lets assume that the Charlotte Hornets wind up with the third overall pick on draft night, the current position that their 19-61 record lends them.
Most, if not all, NBA Draft prognosticators have cemented Duke's Cooper Flagg in the number one overall spot, and Rutgers' Dylan Harper at number two. Beyond that pair are a number of intriguing prospects that Charlotte will have their pick of.
Our staff at Hornets on SI made our way-too-early selections assuming Charlotte sticks at number three in the draft order and both Harper and Flagg are off the table.
Matt Alquiza: Kon Knueppel - Duke
I've changed my mind on this pick 100 times and I will probably do so 100 more before the draft comes around. Knueppel's play in the NCAA Tournament shot him up my draft board and into Charlotte's lap at number three overall.
The freshman's uncanny ability to both run Duke's offense as a primary option while impacting winning as an ancillary piece would fit perfectly between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Knueppel has a polished offensive game that would be a better version of what Charlotte thought they were acquiring in Dalton Knecht at the trade deadline.
Owen O'Connor: Ace Bailey - Rutgers
If Ace Bailey falls to three, absolutely him. Bailey plays similar to Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum, and would add another threat to the Hornets on both offense and defense.The Hornets starting 5 of LaMelo Ball, Ace Bailey, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams would be lethal, and if healthy would be able to score so many different ways. Bailey’s age also lines him up with the Hornets core, and if needed they could look to move Miles Bridges for more assets to help further the young core's growth.
Zach Roberts: Ace Bailey - Rutgers
By most accounts, Ace Bailey is no worse than the fourth-best prospect. Charlotte landing at three essentially forces the Hornets between Bailey and. VJ Edgecombe decision, and they can do no wrong. But I’ll take the length and shotmaking that Bailey brings. He’s also a little younger, which is a slight boost in my eyes. Bailey is better than Tidjane Salaün now, but here’s no reason one day the Hornets couldn’t use Brandon Miller, Salaün, and Bailey as the two, three, and four in a lineup.
Schuyler Callihan: VJ Edgecombe - Baylor
While I understand the appeal of Ace Bailey, I have trouble backing a highly touted player whose team finished with a losing record. To me, that's a major red flag. The Scarlet Knights should have been a lock to make the NCAA Tournament with Bailey and Dylan Harper leading the charge.
I like Bailey's tools, but I also worry that he'll end up being an offensive-heavy player. That's not the case whatsoever with VJ Edgecombe, who takes it personally when he gives up a basket. The Baylor guard feels like a better fit for Charles Lee's system and could kick Josh Green to the bench.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets take on reigning champions in first of two-game series
Charlotte Hornets' updated lottery odds, remaining schedule for the top four teams in the draft
Taj Gibson reflects after reaching major milestone in Hornets' loss
NBA analyst predicts trade reuniting LaMelo Ball, Lonzo Ball in Chicago