Charlotte Hornets rookie KJ Simpson is figuring out life in the NBA
Nothing comes easy for young players in the National Basketball Association. Especially not for 22-year-old, 6 foot flat, second round pick point guards who are projected to spend most, if not all, of their rookie season getting their feet wet in the G-League.
KJ Simpson, a first-year stalwart in the Charlotte Hornets' rag-tag late-season lineup, has stared down the challenge of life as a young buck in the Association and defied all of the odds that were stacked against him. It took some time for KJ, but he's beginning to look comfortable at the controls of an NBA offense.
Selected with the 42nd overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Simpson made his Hornets debut on November 4th, playing seven minutes in a lopsided loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since then, the rookie has played 30 more games in his maiden NBA season, and in Sunday afternoon's loss to the Chicago Bulls, Simpson looked nothing like the overwhelmed, sped up guard that debuted in the Twin Cities.
He looked like he belonged.
Simpson notches a career-high against the Bulls
Simpson was in complete control on offense against Coby White and the Bulls. The former Colorado Buffalo impressively executed Charlotte's game plan and got to his sweet spots against Chicago's defense time and again.
He snaked defenders, maximizing his slight frame by exploiting space with lateral burst to finish soft-touched floaters and crafty lay ups amongst the trees. Combine his deft paint play with a trio of three pointers, and you wind up with 18 points, a new career-high for KJ.
Charles Lee praises Simpson postgame
“He’s just getting more comfortable. I think that playing with these guys gives you a little bit more chemistry, cohesion. He’s seeing what coverages he’s getting now and it’s a little bit different than what he saw with the Swarm."
"The personnel is different than with the Swarm. He’s just finding a rhythm and a groove. Any time you can let young guys get more reps, especially for extended periods of time... you can’t half step. You’ve got to come into the game ready to play because he’s gone up against some really good point guards. I think it’s great for his growth and he’s responded really well.”
