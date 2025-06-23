Charlotte Hornets find themselves in dubious post-Finals NBA power rankings spot
The Charlotte Hornets finished with the third-worst record in the NBA last year, so perhaps it's a bit of a win that they're not currently the third-lowest team in the latest NBA power rankings. Bleacher Report ranked all teams following the conclusion of the NBA Finals, and Charlotte wasn't quite as low as one might think.
The Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards went in order, but then came the Brooklyn Nets before the 19-win Hornets got placed 27th, which is a surprising jump up from where they ended the regular season (29th).
And the logic for this placement more than likely sums up how the fans have felt for a couple of seasons now. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey said, "On paper, the Charlotte Hornets look like a potential breakout candidate. They have an ultra-talented and oversized playmaker and volume shooter in LaMelo Ball, a potentially Paul George-like wing in Brandon Miller, and a rim-running and -protecting big man in Mark Williams."
Unfortunately, there's a huge caveat coming. "But injuries have been closer to the rule than the exception with all three," Bailey said. "They only shared the floor for 101 minutes this season. So, even if they're all still on the roster and healthier in 2025-26, they'll still be learning to play with each other for much of the next campaign."
So while the Hornets have a roster on paper that could get them to be the next surprise playoff team, they can't rely on any one of their three young stars to even hit 50 games at this point, which is a prerequisite for success for a team with a talent deficiency like Charlotte.
Still, the talent is there to at least be significantly better than they were in 2024-25, and with a top-five pick and a potential late first-round selection (if they package 33 and 34 to move up), they could be solid. For now, though, that isn't a safe prediction given their health issues.
