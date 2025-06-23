Hornets could target Australian big man Rocco Zikarsky in second round
The Hornets enter this week’s NBA Draft with three picks inside the top 34, giving them plenty of flexibility to reshape their roster. While the No. 4 pick is expected to deliver an immediate contributor, the real value may come in the early second round.
Charlotte owns back-to-back picks at No. 33 and No. 34, though it’s unlikely the front office holds onto both. A trade-up or trade-down scenario remains firmly in play. But if the Hornets look to move back, one name to monitor is Australian center Rocco Zikarsky.
Zikarsky isn’t a polished product yet, but at 7-foot-2 with pro experience before even turning 18, he’s already done more than most his age.
The Australian big man spent the last two seasons developing with the Brisbane Bullets in the NBL, getting real reps against seasoned pros. He broke into the rotation at 17, seeing action in 29 games and making the most of limited minutes with efficient scoring and solid rim protection.
A year later, his role grew slightly — and so did his production, finishing the season with 4.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in just over 12 minutes a night.
The shooting numbers dipped, but he appeared more comfortable on the floor — reading plays quicker and picking his spots inside.
His efficiency dipped down to 50% from the floor and just 20% from deep, but there were glimpses of growth, especially with his feel around the rim.
There’s still plenty of work ahead, especially on the offensive end, but Zikarsky moves well for his size and has already shown real potential as a rim protector. He’s the kind of project teams can afford to be patient with — and could be rewarded in a big way.
With veteran Jusuf Nurkić now in the fold and questions surrounding Mark Williams’ long-term future, the Hornets could benefit from investing in a long-term project at center.
According to his RotoWire.com profile, Zikarsky’s rim-running ability and touch around the basket have drawn comparisons to NBA bigs like Isaiah Hartenstein, Dereck Lively II, and Zach Edey.
He may not make an immediate impact, but for a team thinking long term, Zikarsky could be a worthwhile investment.
