The Charlotte Hornets' NBA title odds are out, and they’re as ugly as you’d expect
The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champions following a thrilling seven-game set with the underdog Indiana Pacers. Now, the clock is officially ticking for teams who would love to dethrone the Thunder, including the Charlotte Hornets.
Of course, that's going to be a tall task, one most NBA teams aren't up to. According to the earliest possible odds from FanDuel, the Hornets are one of those teams. The Thunder are the early favorites again at +220, a far cry from where Charlotte is.
The Hornets are +50000 to win it all, which is tied for dead last. They're tied with several teams: Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Sacramento Kings. That's not a good list to be included in right now.
Things can and will change. The odds will shift with every significant move. Every hot streak will raise a team's odds, and a losing spell will drop them. The Hornets, however, may not move a whole lot. They can shock the world, though.
If they nail the draft and are fully healthy next year, there's a chance that second-year head coach Charles Lee can get them to far outperform these early odds. Being the NBA champion isn't likely, and the phrase "stranger things have happened" doesn't really apply here, because a team with the worst opening odds to win has practically never won in any sport.
The Hornets have been in the basement for so long that it's not title or bust this season. They just need to continue improving and getting better so that one day, maybe they can follow the path the Thunder just went down.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets could target Australian big man Rocco Zikarsky in second round
NBA mock draft: Projecting the Charlotte Hornets 4th overall pick and a late-first trade up
NBA Insider: Not every agent wants their guy in Charlotte and LaMelo Ball is why
Josh Okogie tabbed as Hornets' most likely player to be traded this offseason