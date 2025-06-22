NBA Insider: Not every agent wants their guy in Charlotte and LaMelo Ball is why
This year's fourth overall pick could help the Charlotte Hornets accelerate the rebuild if they get it right. Between VJ Edgecombe, Ace Bailey, Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson, and a few others, the organization should be able to land an immediate impact player who can slide in between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
However, there are some agents who are almost rooting for Charlotte not to take their guy. According to NBA insider Zach Lowe, there's a split among agents on how they view the Hornets as a possible destination for their client(s).
"That Charlotte, Utah double at four, five, you have agents who look at those situations like wildly differently. You have some agents who are like, I don’t know if I want to have my guy next to LaMelo Ball. Like, I just don’t know if that’s a good fit for us. And yet, new ownership, new front office, that franchise is kind of doing everything else right…I’m still kind of a LaMelo Ball semi-believer.”
To be honest, I have no idea why this narrative continues around LaMelo. The whole "he's not serious, doesn't care about winning" thing is so far from the truth it's borderline sickening. If you've spent any time around LaMelo, you'd know that's not who he is. He's been oft-injured on a bad team in a small market. What does that have to do with taking the game seriously? Because he's flashy and takes risks? He's not the first to play that way and certainly won't be the last.
Yes, the Hornets have been bad, but agents should be excited about their client playing next to LaMelo, who will do everything he can to get his teammates involved.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
This three-team Kevin Durant mock trade could give the Hornets the jolt they need
Josh Okogie tabbed as Hornets' most likely player to be traded this offseason
One trade that could bring Jose Alvarado and major draft help to the Charlotte Hornets
The smartest thing the Hornets can do at No. 4? Pass on Ace Bailey