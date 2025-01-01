Hornets nab 'tremendous fit' for LaMelo Ball in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
There is a lot of talk about what the Charlotte Hornets should do with LaMelo Ball. They're 7-25 and much closer to the first overall pick than to a play-in spot in the weaker Eastern Conference. To trade or not to trade seems to be the question. He's on an extension, and the Hornets are still in the "talent acquisition" phase of their seemingly never-ending rebuild.
In the latest mock from FanSided, the Hornets don't have to answer that question yet. They get to draft a potential replacement who also just so happens to fit next to Ball if they choose to keep both guards.
Hornets land Dylan Harper in latest mock
In this mock draft, the Charlotte Hornets didn't win the NBA Draft Lottery and aren't able to select Cooper Flagg. Instead, they pick second, which opens them up for Dylan Harper. This would essentially be a rehash of the 2023 draft.
In that one, a generational talent was going number one. Charlotte, at number two, had the chance to take a player in a position of need or provide a backup to LaMelo Ball in case things spiral further. Then, they picked Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson, opting for the position of need. In 2025, they could do the opposite.
FanSided's Christopher Kline wrote, "The storylines here are obvious:'Charlotte drafts potential LaMelo Ball replacement.' Is that fair? Probably not, as Dylan Harper is actually a tremendous fit next to LaMelo Ball in the backcourt. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Harper is a dynamic advantage creator and point guard in a wing's body. Harper is well-tailored to cover for Ball's weaknesses, putting pressure on the rim and generating efficient offense in the halfcourt. This should be a cohesive and symbiotic backcourt, but it does give Charlotte another potential direction if patience wears thin with LaMelo."
The conversation in this hypothetical scenario would likely revolve around two Rutgers teammates, Harper and Ace Bailey. Bailey's position is more needed, a la Miller 2023, while Harper represents an intriguing option, a la Henderson 2023.
