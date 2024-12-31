NBA analyst reveals one thing 2024 Hornets could put in a time capsule
Shooters shoot. That seems to be the mentality that Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has adopted this year. While he hasn't stayed healthy entirely, much of his surrounding roster has also battled injuries.
Through it all, he's the one driving most of the offense, and that has led to unmatched shooting frequency. It's the one thing from 2024, which has not been kind to Charlotte, that an NBA analyst believes could go in a time capsule.
LaMelo Ball is shooting like no other
LaMelo Ball is having a career year offensively. He's one of just four players averaging over 30 points per contest. That has been largely due to an impressive offensive workload. Ball is currently shooting more than any other player in the NBA.
He's not been extremely efficient, but he's not just chucking shots that don't go in. He's shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.6% from three. The NBA average is 46.4% and 35.9% from three, so Ball isn't that far behind the averages. His shot-taking, however, is the one thing The Athletic's Law Murray believes the Hornets could put in the 2024 time capsule.
"What is particularly eye-opening is the sheer volume of shots he takes. Only 10 players average at least 20 field goal attempts per game, while only four average at least 10 3-point attempts per game," Murray said. "Ball leads the league in both categories, as 13 of his 24.6 field goal attempts are 3s. The only other player jacking up 20 field goals and 10 3s is Jayson Tatum, whom Hornets coach Charles Lee worked with last year with the Celtics."
Perhaps it's partly down to Charles Lee's offense, as Murray alluded to. It may also just be that Ball is a shooter who doesn't see shots he doesn't like very often, and Tatum is one of the NBA's best players.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
2025 New Year's Resolutions for the struggling Charlotte Hornets
NBA analysts evaluating LaMelo Ball: 'It's not winning basketball'
Mark Williams' return to form highlights Hornets' narrow loss to Bulls
Tre Mann injury update: Hornets guard is doing more but there's still no good news