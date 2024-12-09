Bucks' Bobby Portis shouts out LaMelo Ball's game: "Hooping like he's in the park"
LaMelo Ball was playing exceptional basketball before going down with a calf injury. The Charlotte Hornets point guard was averaging 31.1 points per game, the second-most in the NBA. He was doing so while utilizing circus shots and a style of play hardly replicated across the league. That drew praise from Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis.
Bobby Portis hypes up LaMelo Ball's play
Bobby Portis was present when LaMelo Ball had one of the best, if not the best, showing of his young NBA career. Despite requiring 28 shots, Ball had a 50-point outburst in a road six-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He also added 10 assists during that game.
"I love LaMelo Ball's game. Bro be hooping like he's in the park, man. One-leg shots, he'll be shooting all like it's crazy!" Portis said. "On the court, I'm like, 'Dang, bro really sizing that?' and he hits it like crazy. He went crazy on us, but I like his game, I like his confidence."
Ball's "street-style" basketball was something Portis specifically noted in his praise. It's something not everyone appreciates. Many analysts, including Ryen Russilo and Bill Simmons, have called this style of play out and said that they're not sure he'd get away with it on a good NBA team.
Ball has been out since late November with a calf strain, otherwise he was on pace to have a career year. There is currently no timetable to return, but the Hornets have just one win (earned last night no less) without the star point guard.
