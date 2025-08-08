Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. to change jersey number for 2025-26 season
Growing up, I was obsessed with buying any sports jerseys I could.
It reached its peak during 2020, when I found myself spending hundreds of dollars across different websites, getting jerseys from players such as Ja Morant to Charles Barkley. I own a jersey of almost any player you can name.
The risk with buying a jersey is that there is a strong chance the player leaves that team or changes his number. It often makes for a cool or niche jersey, but it becomes an annoyance when it happens. The jersey I saved up money for and was so excited when it arrived, is not even worn by that player anymore.
So, of course, when LaMelo Ball changed his number from 2 to 1, it was definitely upsetting for Hornets fans who were an owners of his #2 jersey.
For the Charlotte Hornets this season, there has not been any major jersey changes. Of course there have been players leaving and new rookies coming in, but until early this morning, we had yet to see any of the veterans make any jersey changes.
For the third time in his young career, Nick Smith Jr has changed his jersey number, going from #8 to #3, last worn by DaQuan Jeffries.
He had previously worn 00 in 2023, before switching to 8 right before his rookie season.
What's interesting about this jersey switch is that it could really mean several different things. Smith Jr has been in trade rumors for the previous month, given the team's strong depth at the guard position, and a clear uphill battle for the third-year guard to find minutes.
With the Hornets needing to clear up roster spots, it felt likely the team would inevitably move on from the former Arkansas standout to help cut the roster down to 15. While a trade could still happen, the number change points to the idea that the team still likes Nick on the roster, and wants him to stay around.
Of course, there is another interesting situation with the jersey change: DaQuan Jeffries.
Jeffries is coming off a career year where he averaged 6.7 points a night in 47 games with the Buzz. He's entering the second year of a three year deal, however, his roster spot has felt like a longshot.
While he still is under contract with the team, there has not been a lot of updates on DaQuan's current roster situation. Similar to how NSJ's number change still does not guarantee him a roster spot, DaQuan could have also decided to change his number away from three.
With training camp starting up soon, this next month will be interesting for Jeff Peterson and co.
