Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry is in line to lead the NBA in key stat
In a season marred by injuries and overall inconsistencies throughout the organization, it seems like one Hornets player will have something to hang his hat on by the end of the season.
As of April 11th, Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry is on track to finish the season as the NBA’s leader in three-point shooting percentage (45.60%), ahead of sharpshooters like Zach LaVine, Taurean Prince, and Ty Jerome.
This season, Curry has played in 68 games, averaging 15.6 minutes per game. Through 68 games, he has been scoring 6.5 points per game on 47.8% from field goal range.
With injuries to some of the team's top contributors, Curry has seen his role increase significantly here of late. Over the past eight games, he has played over 20 minutes on four occasions, shooting 66.6% from the field in the month of April.
He is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and the Hornets front office has little time to decide whether they will keep him or not.
As a veteran player who has established a presence as a contributor/role player on this team, you can expect the team to at least enter contract negotiations with Curry and take a look at what his asking price is. If it is reasonable, they shouldn't hesitate to keep him as a key benchpiece.
