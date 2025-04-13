Hornets clash with Celtics for final game of the 2024-25 season
INJURY REPORT:
Hornets: QUESTIONABLE - Moussa Diabate (Illness), Nick Smith Jr (Groin), OUT - LaMelo Ball (R Ankle), Brandon Miller (R Wrist), Grant Williams (R ACL), Tre Mann (Disc Irritation), Josh Green (L Shoulder), Miles Bridges (L Hip), Mark Williams (L Foot Injury Management)
Celtics: OUT - Jaylen Brown (R Knee), Jrue Holiday (R Shoulder), Al Horford (R Knee), Kristaps Porzingis (Illness), Derrick White (R Neck), Jayson Tatum (Rest)
Game Preview:
The 2024-25 season for the Charlotte Hornets has been a rough one, to say the least, but after this game the season will be over. The Hornets have secured odds that are tied for the best the No. 1 spot for the upcoming draft, which means the result of the game won't make much of a difference.
The Hornets sit at 19 wins on the season, which is their fewest since the 2011-12 campaign when the Hornets set the record for the fewest wins in a season with seven.
For the Celtics, they're looking to defend their title. The former champions are the second seed in the Eastern Conference this season with 60 wins on the year. To put into comparison, the Hornets have 67 wins across the past three seasons combined.
The Hornets are sitting Miles Bridges and Mark Williams for this contest, as they've seemingly seen enough from them and want to keep them healthy heading into the offseason. With them sitting, it gives prime opportunities to Tidjane Salaün and Moussa Diabate for more minutes and playing time.
Boston is choosing to sit their entire starting lineup plus Al Horford, as they await their playoff opponent in the coming week. They've secured the two spot in the standings, which makes this matchup a very low importance game for the Celtics, as they're more focused on winning back-to-back titles.
If you're the Hornets, this is an opportunity to get the younger players more experience and confidence heading into the summer and for the upcoming season ahead. Players like KJ Simpson, Tidjane Salaün, Nick Smith Jr., and others could use a potential boost.
Key Matchup: The Bench
With both lineups being shorthanded for the final contest of the season, it leaves the bench depth being of major importance for both teams in this matchup. The Hornets bench has been one of the worst all year, due to the fact of all the missing players with injuries suffered throughout.
The Celtics bench has been the exact opposite, as it has been led by players like Al Horford, Sam Hauser, and potential sixth-man of the year Payton Pritchard. However, with the Celtics sitting their entire starting five, Pritchard will most likely start, which makes the rest of their bench lackluster.
The Hornets' best players - Ball, Miller, Bridges, Williams, and Mann - are all unavailable, which leaves the bench depleted. Whichever team ends up with more bench points most likely will have the best shot at potentially pulling out the victory in the final regular season game of the season.
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Boston Celtics
Point Guard
KJ Simpson
Payton Pritchard
Shooting Guard
Josh Okogie
Baylor Scheierman
Small Forward
DaQuan Jeffries
Sam Hauser
Power Forward
Tidjane Salaün
Torrey Craig
Center
Jusuf Nurkic
Luke Kornet
