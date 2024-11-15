Charlotte Hornets mock trade: B/R proposes a deal to bring Trailblazers big man to Charlotte
The Charlotte Hornets need some help on the interior. It doesn't take a PhD in ball to know that losing Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and Miles Bridges for a significant amount of time would be detrimental to a team's rim protection and offensive outputs, but that is the hand that Charles Lee and his staff have been dealt.
Lee was asked recently if Charlotte would entertain a trade for some paint reinforcements, and he politely declined any thoughts of a roster move to fortify his front line. That denial won't stop folks from speculating, and Bleacher Report's Dan Favale cooked up a mock trade that would land a young, energetic big man in the Queen City.
Charlotte Hornets receive: Robert Williams III
Portland Trail Blazers receive: Vasilije Micić, New Orleans' 2025 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick (most favorable from Charlotte and Los Angeles Clippers)
At first glance, this is a no-brainier, right? Swapping Micić, a once promising guard prospect has fallen out of Charles Lee's rotation, and a pair of second-round draft picks for a starting center would be a coup for Charlotte. However, adding Williams to an oft-injured center rotation would just be compounding a problem with another problem.
Favale makes the case for bringing Robert Williams to Charlotte: "Durability would be more of a sticking point if the Hornets were giving up first-round equity. Williams is an excellent dice roll when it's costing you second-rounders and an expiring contract. (Micić has a 2025-26 team option.) RW3 adds a playmaking element off the catch neither Richards nor Williams offers in measurable doses. And if he's healthy, he's the most dynamic defender of the trio."
The former Celtics center played a total of 41 games in the last two seasons, shockingly 21 less than Charlotte's ailing center Mark Williams. If healthy, Robert Williams is an electrifying prospect with springy legs that can protect the rim and throw down flashy lobs in the pick-and-roll, but the 'if' in that statement is carrying a ton of weight.
As a short-term solution, swapping Micić and picks for Williams makes sense. However, Charlotte's lack of urgency in adding help to their front court rotation signifies to me that they're perfectly content with their standing near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. And for good reason.
The core is still developing, Lee is still getting his feet wet as a head coach, and a finish outside of the playoff picture means that the Hornets will be able to keep their first-round draft selection that they would owe to San Antionio if they made the 2025 NBA playoffs. The team needs one more high-upside piece to pair with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams, and it's looking more likely on the daily that said piece will come in the top ten of 2025's NBA Draft.
