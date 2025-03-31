Charlotte Hornets named among best trade destinations for Zion Williamson
As the losses mount, the weather warms up, and another pivotal offseason approaches for the Charlotte Hornets, speculation about potential trades and acquisitions will continue to ramp up. Many of said discussions will revolve around current members of the Hornets, Mark Williams and LaMelo Ball for starters, but Charlotte will inevitably be linked to some outside hoopers as well.
Like New Orleans Pelicans superstar and Carolina's native Zion Williamson, for example.
Fake trade guru Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently penned an article detailing the top four trade destinations for New Orleans' one-of-one star forward as Williamson's name continues to swirl in trade rumors due to his myriad of health issues and the Pelicans' general lack of team success.
A fresh start could be in the best interest of both parties, and Buckley believes that Charlotte should throw their hat in the ring if David Griffin puts Williamson on the market.
Buckley: Zion and LaMelo are a 'match made in hoops heaven'
Here's a snippet of Buckley's analysis: 'Ball's passing plus Williamson's finishing feels like a match made in hoops heaven. Sprinkle in the two-way play of Brandon Miller between them, plus whatever Charlotte can find near the top of this summer's draft, and you can already see the outline of a pesky playoff opponent capable of becoming far more.'
This author's take? Let's ride.
Financially speaking, swapping Josh Okogie and Miles Bridges for Williamson works out. If the trade happens before June 30th, New Orleans would have the option to either guarantee Okogie's contract for 2025-26 or let him walk and receive $7,750,000 in cap relief.
On top of those two players, Charlotte would definitely include a number of future first-round picks in the deal, something they would have no problem doing due to Jeff Peterson's shrewd deal-making in his first season as Charlotte's general manager.
How far would a starting five of Ball, Brandon Miller, Josh Green, Williamson, and Mark Williams advance in the Eastern Conference? Those five plus a healthy Tre Mann and Grant Williams, and whoever Charlotte lands in this summer's NBA Draft make up an interesting squad that could push for the playoffs as soon as next spring.
After an active trade deadline that saw Mark Williams get shipped out before the trade was rescinded, nothing is off the table for Jeff Peterson and company this summer. Even a big swing for a major question mark like Zion Williamson.
